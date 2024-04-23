Ravi Jaipuria announces succession plan in $3 billion RJ Corp. Who will get VBL, DIL?
RJ Corp, a $3-billion enterprise headed by Ravi Jaipuria, has announced a formal strategic succession plan that places his children, Varun and Devyani, at the forefront, charting the destiny of the conglomerate in the future, as per Economic Times. In this plan, Varun Jaipuria would take over the mantle of the food and beverage division, whereas Devyani Jaipuria would head the health and education sectors.