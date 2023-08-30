RJio spin-off or IPO expected within five years: Jefferies2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST
Some brokerage houses critiqued the absence of a roadmap for the listing of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail entities.
New Delhi: Brokerage house Jefferies expects Reliance Jio to be spun off or listed within the next four to five years, on the lines of Reliance Retail, even as the group creates a new energy business and repositions the telecom subsidiary as a technology company.
