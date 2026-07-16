RMZ to sell ‘office condos’ for ₹6,500 crore to family offices

Commercial real estate developer RMZ plans to sell its premium offices for around ₹6,500 crore to family offices and other investors this year, according to a senior company executive.
Under its recently launched ‘Signature Offices’ arm, the Bengaluru-based firm will sell brand new office inventory in either standalone buildings, or under-construction or upcoming buildings demarcated for sale within RMZ's office campuses across three cities – Bengaluru, Pune and Gurugram.
Office leasing and investment volumes in commercial real estate have been rising in India. The growth in investment volume comes on the back of sustained interest from domestic institutions, family offices, and global capital markets players, who are increasingly allocating to Indian real estate through direct acquisitions, real estate investment trusts (Reits) and structured debt instruments, property advisory CBRE India said in a recent note.