Robert Iger, Henry Kravis to buy minority stake in Thrive Capital3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 09:44 PM IST
- Group of five investors is paying about $175 million for 3.3% of venture firm
Venture firm Thrive Capital is selling a stake to a group of investors including Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger and KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis, a rare move designed to expand its investing reach and give the founders of the startups it backs access to some of the world’s most powerful business figures.
