Robert Iger’s return opens door for Florida lawmakers to consider restoring Disney’s tax privileges

Jeff Brandes, a former senator from the Tampa Bay area who worked closely with both Mr. DeSantis’s office and Disney’s Florida government affairs staff until the recent conclusion of his term, said that the dispute over Reedy Creek was “Kabuki theater" from the very start. He said Republicans in the legislature have long expected Disney and the governor’s office to work out a deal to avoid raising taxes on residents of the counties surrounding Walt Disney World and avoid a default on the roughly $1 billion in outstanding bonds issued by Reedy Creek.