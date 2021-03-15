Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Robinhood buys recruiter Binc to step up hiring

Robinhood buys recruiter Binc to step up hiring

The logo for Robinhood is displayed on a smartphone
1 min read . 10:05 PM IST Reuters

  • Robinhood has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds and has seen a meteoric rise in volumes in recent months
  • Robinhood said it was actively hiring across its U.S. offices and remote locations

Robinhood said on Monday it would buy recruiting firm Binc for an undisclosed sum, adding more than 80 employees to help the U.S. online brokerage recruit talent.

"The addition of Binc will double the size of our recruiting organization, helping us rapidly scale our team to better serve our customers," Robinhood said in a statement.

Robinhood has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds and has seen a meteoric rise in volumes in recent months.

Robinhood said it was actively hiring across its U.S. offices and remote locations.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

