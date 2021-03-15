Robinhood buys recruiter Binc to step up hiring

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Robinhood said on Monday it would buy recruiting firm Binc for an undisclosed sum, adding more than 80 employees to help the U.S. online brokerage recruit talent.

Robinhood has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds and has seen a meteoric rise in volumes in recent months.

Robinhood said it was actively hiring across its U.S. offices and remote locations.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)