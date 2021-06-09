Robinhood Markets Inc. is now looking to go public in July, after its plans for a listing as soon as this month slipped, according to people familiar with the matter.

Robinhood wants to time its initial public offering so people will be back from July 4 holiday travel, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

A final decision hasn’t been made and Robinhood’s listing plans could change again, the people said.

The popular trading app, which confidentially filed for an initial public offering in March, had been targeting a listing in late June, Bloomberg News has reported. Its prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hasn’t been made public yet.

A representative for Robinhood declined to comment.

Robinhood, which soared in popularity -- and controversy -- during the coronavirus pandemic, appointed new board members this month as it prepares for its market debut. A key driver of the meme stock frenzy, the company is also rolling out technology to enable customers to buy into IPOs, including its own listing.





