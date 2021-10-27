Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Robinhood’s crypto boom collapses with rivals crowding into the market

Robinhood’s crypto boom collapses with rivals crowding into the market

Premium
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, US. 
1 min read . 06:14 AM IST Bloomberg

There are so many options for buying and selling crypto now 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The difference in Robinhood Markets Inc.’s crypto trading revenue between the second and third quarters is staggering. Crypto revenue totaled $233 million in the second quarter and $51 million in the third.

The difference in Robinhood Markets Inc.’s crypto trading revenue between the second and third quarters is staggering. Crypto revenue totaled $233 million in the second quarter and $51 million in the third.

There are so many options for buying and selling crypto now -- even payment companies like Venmo are jumping in. The market for crypto wallets is saturated, yet growing. A wallet could make Robinhood a one-stop-shop for retail traders who want to dabble in stocks and cryptocurrencies.

There are so many options for buying and selling crypto now -- even payment companies like Venmo are jumping in. The market for crypto wallets is saturated, yet growing. A wallet could make Robinhood a one-stop-shop for retail traders who want to dabble in stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Another angle to Robinhood’s crypto trading activity decline is the massive demand from retail traders for the company to list the Shiba Inu coin in its platform. It hasn’t. According to its last filing, 64% of crypto revenue came from Dogecoin.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Cost pressures begin to weigh on Polycab

Premium

Kotak is back in the lending game, and investors are ex ...

Premium

Starting your career with a student loan to pay back

Premium

What the IPO financing clampdown means for wealthy inve ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!