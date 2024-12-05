Robinhood’s hot new tech bet: The desktop computer

It might be surprising to some that Robinhood is moving in this direction. After all, part of the allure of being a trading platform drawing many newbies is that you can evolve with those customers, as they move into needing retirement and other financial services. That is the model of many of the biggest banks, which might offer some self-directed trading tools that ultimately funnel into banking and advisory. And Robinhood is certainly doing a lot of that wallet-share broadening, such as launching into individual retirement accounts and credit cards.