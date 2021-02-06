Robinhood’s Reckoning: Can it survive the GameStop bubble?15 min read . 12:11 AM IST
The firm that set out to bring investing to the masses has run into the reality of Wall Street regulations
Many startup founders dream of the day their creation claims the top spot in Apple Inc.’s app store. For Vlad Tenev, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s chief executive, it was more like a nightmare.
Mr. Tenev and his co-founder, Baiju Bhatt, had set out eight years earlier to bring the stock market to a new class of investors. With engineers plucked from Facebook Inc. and other tech giants, they stripped down the trading experience and eliminated commissions, making buying a share of stock about as easy as posting a photo on Instagram.
