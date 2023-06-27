RoC imposes penalty on PTC India Financial Services, MD Pawan Singh3 min read 27 Jun 2023, 07:15 PM IST
The RoC order said that the company allegedly did not have a functional nomination and remuneration committee between early Dec 2021 and early April 2022
New Delhi: The Registrar of Companies (RoC), Delhi and Haryana, on Tuesday imposed penalties on PTC India Financial Services Ltd and its MD and chief executive officer Pawan Singh, who is on a forced leave, for allegedly defaulting on having a functional nomination and remuneration committee in the state-run company as required under law.
