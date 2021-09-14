Roche won’t contest Hetero Drug’s tocilizumab copy

Roche has decided that it won’t pursue any legal dispute with manufacturers such as Hetero over patent rights against the use of tocilizumab, which Roche produces under its brand name Actemra/RoActemra. In an email statement to Mint, Roche said that its decision not to enforce patents was “tailored to the exceptional circumstances that certain (low- and middle-income) countries faced during the pandemic, and given the unprecedented surge in demand for Actemra/RoActemra worldwide."

