Roche chairman calls industrial subsidies a ‘waste of money’
SummarySeverin Schwan criticized the subsidies that the U.S. and European governments are using to boost their manufacturing industries against competition from China and other nations.
SHANGHAI : The chairman of drugmaker Roche denounced the recent boom in industrial subsidies by the U.S. and European governments and called them a “waste of money."
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more