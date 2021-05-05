Roche gets Indian regulator’s nod for antibody cocktail to treat covid-19

“With the increasing number of Covid-19 infections in India, Roche is committed to doing everything we can to minimise hospitalisations and ease pressure on healthcare systems. This is where neutralising antibody cocktails like casirivimab and imdevimab can play a role in the fight against COVID-19 and in treatment of high-risk patients before their condition worsens," V. Simpson Emmanuel, managing director of Roche Pharma India, said in a statement.