Roche sets gene-sequencing record. It’s a challenge for Illumina.
This week, the Broad Institute gene-sequencing lab said it read infants’ DNA genomes in less than four hours, cutting an hour off the previous Guinness World Record. The point for investors is that the scientists used a new sequencing technology from Roche Diagnostics, rather than the tools of market leader Illumina.