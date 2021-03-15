OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Roche to buy US firm GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8 bn

Swiss pharma giant Roche said Monday it is buying US firm GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8 billion (1.5 billion euros).

GenMark, based in California, makes molecular tests which can establish the presence of several different pathogens from just one sample, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Roche said it is offering $24.05 a share for GenMark, a premium of some 43% to its last quoted share price on February 10.

"Acquiring GenMark Diagnostics will increase our portfolio of molecular diagnostic (tests)," the company said in a statement.

The deal, subject to regulatory approval, should be concluded in the second quarter, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout