Rocket Lab nears deal to merge with Vector SPAC

Rocket Lab is in talks with Vector Acquisition Corp. about a deal that would value the U.S.-New Zealand startup at around $4.1 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter. The transaction could be finalized by Monday, assuming talks don’t fall apart.

