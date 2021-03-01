Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Rocket Lab nears deal to merge with Vector SPAC
Rocket Lab nears deal to merge with Vector SPAC

2 min read . 01:41 PM IST Cara Lombardo, The Wall Street Journal

  • Deal, which could be completed by Monday, would take Rocket Lab public, valuing it at $4.1 billion, sources say

Space-transportation startup Rocket Lab USA Inc. is nearing an agreement to go public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company, as a wave of such deals rolls on.

Rocket Lab is in talks with Vector Acquisition Corp. about a deal that would value the U.S.-New Zealand startup at around $4.1 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter. The transaction could be finalized by Monday, assuming talks don’t fall apart.

