Rocketlane, an artificial intelligence(AI)-powered professional services automation (PSA) platform, has raised $60 million in its Series C funding round led by US-based private equity firm Insight Partners.
Rocketlane raises $60mn Series C round, led by US-based PE firm Insight Partners
SummaryWith the latest funding round, the company has raised a total of $105 million. The company previously raised a $24 million Series B in 2024, co-led by 8VC, Matrix Partners India, and Nexus Venture Partners. Rocketlane serves over 750 companies globally, including Glean, Intercom and Notion.
Rocketlane, an artificial intelligence(AI)-powered professional services automation (PSA) platform, has raised $60 million in its Series C funding round led by US-based private equity firm Insight Partners.
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