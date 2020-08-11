BENGALURU: San Francisco-based venture capital (VC) firm Rocketship.vc, backed by several Indian technology startups including NoBroker, Yulu, Khatabook, Springboard, has raised $100 million for its second fund.

With the new fund, the VC firm remains bullish about investing in the Indian startup ecosystem, which is its second largest country for investments, after its home market - US.

Rocketship is backed by global investors including Vulcan Capital, which had earlier invested in e-commerce giant Flipkart, private equity firm Adams Street Partners, as well as the family office of Marc Andreesen and Chris Dixon from VC firm A16z.

Rocketship’s second fund is double the size of its first, which it closed in late 2015 at $40 million. Now, the VC firm will be investing across seed to Series B stages of funding and is scouting for opportunities in the Indian fintech, edtech and agritech space.

It is also looking to invest in startups working in cloud and business-to-business (B2B) technology.

Rocketship plans to make 10-12 investments globally from the new fund.

“While we are a global investor, we see India as a significant investment destination due to the combination of a large market and the opportunity to create leapfrog technological solutions...Our partners plan to spend extensive time in India and South East Asia connecting with startups and fellow investors. However, due to the pandemic, many of these meetings will be virtual," Sailesh Ramakrishnan, partner at Rocketship.vc said.

According to Ramakrishnan, there is a huge scope for changes in the B2B space as innovation makes deep inroads into businesses, creating software infrastructure around retail accounting, logistics and supply chains, which will help in reducing costs even further.

“The pandemic has also brought sharp focus on two areas where India has traditionally lagged: healthcare and education. We see tremendous opportunities here from online vernacular education to telemedicine, online pharmacies to support and mental health," added Ramakrishnan.

According to the VC firm, the new fund will mostly be utilised for financing new investments. However, it will consider existing portfolio companies as well for capital infusion.

Until now, Rocketship has invested in 44 companies across seed, Series A, and Series B rounds, with 46% of investments outside the US.

The launch of Fund II will also enable Rocketship to continue investing globally across different sectors and company stages, and increase the firm’s number of follow-on investments.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated