Rockford maker Modi Illva spices up competition in premium whisky market with Singhasan
SummaryModi Illva India plans to invest ₹200 crore over five years to capture a 5% share of India's scotch whisky market amid rising consumer demand for premium products.
Modi Illva India Pvt Ltd, the maker of Rockford whisky, has launched a new premium blended whisky, Singhasan, marking the company’s latest bet in India’s competitive Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) market, where it will take on brands like Johnnie Walker Red Label.