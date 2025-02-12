“We've garnered a 20% market share in the Rockford category and are growing at a 78% CAGR, compared to the industry’s 8-10% growth," Modi said. He believes the new launch will tap into a growing demand for premium whiskies. “Consumers are moving up, and premiumization is happening across the segment," Modi said, citing the market for premium whisky has grown from five million to 20 million cases in the last decade or so since it started operations.