Rohit Jawa to replace Sanjiv Mehta as HUL managing director and CEO3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 04:04 PM IST
- Jawa, who will join the company as CEO-designate and whole-time director from 1 April, will also take over as president, Unilever South Asia
New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has appointed Rohit Jawa as the consumer goods major’s new managing director and CEO, effective 27 June 2023. He will replace Sanjiv Mehta, who is set to retire from the company after a decade at the helm.
