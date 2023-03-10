Rohit Jawa to replace Sanjiv Mehta as HUL managing director and CEO

On Friday, the company also announced the appointment of Ranjay Gulati as an independent director of the company for a term of five years effective 1st April 2023 up to 31st March 2028. Gulati is presently a professor at Harvard Business School. He is an expert on organizational growth and until recently, chaired the Advanced Management Program, the School’s flagship Senior Leader Executive Program. Gulati holds a Master's Degree in Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a PhD in Organizational Behaviour from Harvard University. He graduated in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.