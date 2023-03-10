Rohit Jawa will lead FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever as new CEO and MD2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 04:33 PM IST
- Jawa is succeeding Sanjiv Mehta who is going to retire from HUL after a transformational tenure of 10 years.
- At Unilever, the 56-year-old has successfully orchestrated the once-in-a-decade and end-to-end transformation.
FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has appointed Rohit Jawa as the new Managing Director & CEO. Jawa will take the leadership charge at HUL from June 27, 2023. He is succeeding Sanjiv Mehta who is going to retire from HUL after a transformational tenure of 10 years.
