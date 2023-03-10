FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has appointed Rohit Jawa as the new Managing Director & CEO. Jawa will take the leadership charge at HUL from June 27, 2023. He is succeeding Sanjiv Mehta who is going to retire from HUL after a transformational tenure of 10 years.

Apart from being CEO and MD at HUL, Jawa will also take over as the President at Unilever South Asia. He will also join the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE) effective 1st April 2023. However, Jawa will join HUL as the CEO designate and whole-time director from April 1st, 2023.

Currently, he is the Chief of Transformation for the British parent Unilever in London. At Unilever, the 56-year-old has successfully orchestrated the once-in-a-decade and end-to-end transformation.

He started his career with HUL as a management trainee in 1988 and has a proven track record of sustained business results across - India, South East Asia, and North Asia. As EVP for North Asia & Chairman for Unilever China, he led a significant transformation of Unilever China into a competitive, profitable, and consistent business, now Unilever’s 3rd biggest globally.

He was also the Chairman of Unilever Philippines where he led the business to become one of the top 10 markets for Unilever globally.

In a statement, HUL said, "Rohit’s ability to integrate the strength of traditional markets with digital technologies and future-fit business models, positions him well to take HUL into its next growth phase."

On Rohit's appointment, Nitin Paranjpe, Non-Executive Chairman, HUL said, “I am delighted to welcome Rohit back to India. He has a deep understanding of the business landscape, particularly in Asia, and has led the transformation of Unilever businesses in China and in the Philippines. I am certain that with his astute business acumen, and growth mindset Rohit will take HUL to the next level of performance."

Meanwhile, on the exit of Sanjiv Mehta, Paranjpe said, "Sanjiv with his foresight has led HUL to become a high-performing and future-fit business. He has been an integral part of the Unilever Leadership Executive and has driven the South Asia growth agenda as the president of the market cluster. As the President of FICCI last year, Sanjiv made a significant contribution towards the industry in India. Through his passion, commitment, and endless energy, he leaves behind a business that is now poised to achieve even greater heights."

Sanjiv became the MD and CEO of HUL in October 2013, leading the business through a period of sustained growth.

HUL said, during Sanjiv's decade at the helm, the business crossed the 50 thousand crore turnover mark and the market capitalization of the Company increased more than four times from $17 billion to $75 billion, reinforcing HUL as one of India’s most valuable businesses.

Sanjiv actively championed the diversity agenda making HUL an even more inclusive organization.

HUL is India’s largest Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company, with its products touching the lives of nine out of ten households in the country.