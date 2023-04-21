JioCinema signs Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 01:11 PM IST
Sharma will work with the team at the OTT platform, collaborating on their vision that is focused on making sports viewing synonymous with digital through initiatives. He will take its digital-first proposition for all premium sports properties expanding the fan base
New Delhi: JioCinema, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18, has signed up Rohit Sharma, captain of the men’s cricket India, as its brand ambassador. The cricketer will build on the OTT platform’s vision of making sports viewing synonymous with digital, the company said.
