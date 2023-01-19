Rohit Suri to retire as President and MD at Jaguar Land Rover, effective 31 Mar

Jaguar Land Rover is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, part of Tata Sons. The company has set a roadmap to reduce emissions across its operations and value chains by 2030 through approved, science-based targets. Electrification is central to this strategy and before the end of the decade, its Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender collections will each have a pure electric model, while Jaguar will be entirely electric.

