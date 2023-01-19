Rohit Suri to retire as President and MD at Jaguar Land Rover, effective 31 Mar

Luxury car and sports vehicles producer, Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday announced the retirement of Rohit Suri as its President and Managing Director of India's business. After serving in the company for around 14 years, Suri will retire from posts with effect from March 31, 2023.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Overseas Regional Director Martin Limpert said Suri led from the front and played a key role in establishing the marquee brand in India with a strong focus on customer centricity and financial and brand strength, as reported by PTI.
Notably, Suri joined Tata Motors as Head of the Premier Car Division and led the launch of JLR in India in 2009.
The Tata Motors-backed JLR produces and manufactures vehicles across 21 cities through 25 authorised outlets.
In Q3Y23, the company recorded wholesale volumes of 79,591 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture) up by 5.7% sequentially and higher by 15% year-on-year. The company showed gradual improvement in chip supplies.
Jaguar Land Rover is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, part of Tata Sons. The company has set a roadmap to reduce emissions across its operations and value chains by 2030 through approved, science-based targets. Electrification is central to this strategy and before the end of the decade, its Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender collections will each have a pure electric model, while Jaguar will be entirely electric.
JLR aims to become carbon net zero across our supply chain, products, and operations by 2039.
