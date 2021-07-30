Rolex Rings IPO subscribed 130.44 times on final day

Anand Rathi in an IPO note said “At the Upper end, the company is offered at a price to equity of 28.2 times on basis of its FY21 Earnings attributable to Post Issue Equity Share demanding a Market Cap of ₹24,510 million. The company has a comprehensive product portfolio, manufacturing capabilities which offer scale, flexibility and locational advantage, strong management team and the company reported return on net worth (RoNW) of 24.38% in FY21".

