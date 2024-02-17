Rolex to Hublot: Indians find more time for Swiss luxury

“From an aspirational standpoint, we all know India’s growth story and that just 0.5% of India is buying luxury, but even within that niche, we are now seeing tremendous growth. In fact, we have found it much easier to retail watches that are upwards of ₹10-15 lakh rather than those in the ₹3-5 lakh category. That shows the evolution of the customer as well," he said. But Rajan, too, agreed that while there will be growth in 2024, it may not be at the same level as in 2023.