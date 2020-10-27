Rolls Royce looks to  raise $2.6  billion

Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce will ask shareholders on Tuesday for £2 billion ($2.6 billion) in a make-or-break attempt to survive the pandemic, which has stopped planes flying and hammered its finances. At stake is the future of a company which has been at the heart of manufacturing in Britain for more than 100 years, making engines that powered World War- II bombers and still drive the country’s fighter jets and nuclear submarines.

Investors are expected to back the rights issue, supporting CEO Warren East’s plan to cut 9,000 jobs and close factories to adjust to a lower level of demand from airline customers that fly with Rolls engines on Boeing 787s and Airbus 350s.

Investors are expected to back the rights issue, supporting CEO Warren East's plan to cut 9,000 jobs and close factories to adjust to a lower level of demand from airline customers that fly with Rolls engines on Boeing 787s and Airbus 350s.

Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have both urged clients to back the fundraising. “We find the terms of the proposed rights issue to be reasonable," Glass Lewis said in a note, while ISS said the rationale was “compelling".

Investors can buy 10 new shares for every three they own at 32 pence each, a 41% discount to the theoretical ex-rights price.

The company, which made a £5.4 billion loss in the first half of 2020, faces a cash crunch at the end of next year, when £3.2 billion of debt needs to be repaid.

In a sign of Rolls’s strategic importance, the UK government has guaranteed a £1 billion loan on top of the £2 billion it backed in July through its UK Export Finance arm.

Rolls accounts for 2% of all UK goods exported and is one of the country’s biggest spenders on research and development. It also buys from 2,300 smaller UK suppliers, and before the pandemic supported as many as 135,000 UK jobs.

But covid-19 has shattered the company’s finances because airlines only pay it when their planes fly, forcing it to seek a £5 billion debt and equity package to survive many more months of expected turmoil.