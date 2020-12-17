Rolls-Royce plans a future embracing renewables, short-haul jets

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Warren East mapped out a future for the battered jet-engine maker including a return to the small airliner market and an increased emphasis on green power.

Rolls’s latest UltraFan engines provide an opportunity to return to the narrow-body plane sector, both on a potential new jet from Boeing Co. and a mooted Airbus SE model that would burn hydrogen, East said in an interview Friday. The U.K. firm also plans to boost investment in its power-systems arm.

East is seeking to adapt Rolls-Royce’s strategy after the coronavirus crisis triggered the worst-ever aviation downturn, with the wide-body jets in which it specializes hardest hit. The slump is expected to depress long-haul demand for years to come, meaning revenue will be more evenly split between civil aerospace and the power and defense businesses, the CEO said.

“We’ve made no secret about our ambition to be in the single-aisle sector," he said. London-based Rolls-Royce quit short-haul engines manufacturing in 2011 to focus solely on bigger planes, leaving that market to U.S. rivals General Electric Co. and Pratt & Whitney.

At the time the largest airliners appeared to be a better bet with surging travel in Asia spurring growth. Since then, Airbus has terminated its A380 program after most airlines decided the superjumbo was too hard to fill, while the narrow-body segment has been revived by long-range versions of the European company’s A320-family.

Rolls-Royce has meanwhile grappled with a run of costly glitches afflicting the Trent 1000 used on Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, leaving it uncomfortably dependent on the XWB turbine that exclusively powers Airbus’s rival A350, a plane whose future potential appears more limited as the pandemic transforms the market.

Rolls had previously earmarked Boeing’s planned New Midsize Airplane as an opportunity to broaden its portfolio, but pulled out when it became clear that the UltraFan engine wouldn’t be ready in time.

The NMA was ultimately canned amid the crisis surrounding Boeing’s 737 Max, grounded after two fatal crashes, and East said that if another opportunity comes up “of course we’re going to go after it."

Still, there’s no certainty that Boeing will opt to build a new plane now that the Max is re-entering service, while Airbus has said a ground-breaking hydrogen-powered model may not be realistic before 2035.

In the meantime, Rolls-Royce faces a struggle to get back to profitability. The devastation wrought by the pandemic will consume 4.2 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) of cash this year, it said in a trading statement earlier Friday, with the drain unlikely to be reversed until the second half of 2021.

Against this backdrop, research and development spending will likely be focused more on the power-systems business than aerospace, East said, adding that the company sees opportunities in renewable and zero-carbon technologies such as hybrid power.

Rolls-Royce was also recently awarded 215 million pounds from the U.K. government to develop its small nuclear reactor project, which it says could create as many as 40,000 jobs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

