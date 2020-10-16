Rolls-Royce’s New Car Was So Quiet at First, It Made Drivers Nauseous

To help offset the obliterating sense of silence, Simms and his team developed a soft undertone to pipe into the cabin. They tuned the rear seat frames and components in the trunk to a vibrate at a specific low frequency, as musicians might tune instruments to a particular pitch. They recalibrated the 563-horsepower engine to downplay its rumbly noise, and avoided aggressive drive modes such as track or sport, which would rev it louder. They rearranged the four layers of sound insulation inside the doors to help pad out dead pockets of air. They even eased up on the heavily padded headliner.