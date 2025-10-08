Subscribe

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic aims to make ‘India as home’ market; plans to build in-country — Here's what he said

During Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic's visit to India is part of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's delegation, the executive said that he aims to make India the company's ‘home’ market as the firm plans to collaborate with the nation. Here's what the CEO said…

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published8 Oct 2025, 11:22 PM IST
Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic is currently in India as part of the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's delegation.
British defence and automaking giant Rolls-Royce's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tufan Erginbilgic, on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, said that the company aims to develop India as its ‘home’ market and establish strategic partnerships that align with India's vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The Rolls-Royce CEO also highlighted that the company seeks to gain a competitive advantage in the development of technologies with applications in air, land, and sea.

Tufan Erginbilgic also emphasised that the company aims to build ‘in-country capabilities’ and form partnerships in the nation amid its expansion move to the Indian market.

“We have deep ambitions to develop India as a home for Rolls-Royce, building on our strong and successful partnership. Our competitively advantaged technologies across air, land and sea applications position us to successfully build in-country capabilities and foster strategic partnerships that will accelerate India’s progress towards a Viksit Bharat,” said Erginbilgic in an official statement on Wednesday.

Rolls-Royce CEO UK-India ties

As India and the United Kingdom plan to focus on their 2035 Vision, the Rolls-Royce CEO said that the relationship between the two nations is like that of ‘natural partners,’ where both nations can come up with collaborations to benefit their people.

“The UK and India are natural partners, working in a win-win collaboration for the benefit of people in both nations. We are determined to be India’s partner on its Atmanirbhar journey, driving further growth and promoting self-reliance, innovation and a global presence in critical industries,” said Erginbilgic in the statement.

Erginbilgic's visit to India is part of the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's delegation. Starmer backed up the Rolls-Royce CEO's comments and said that the company is a symbol of ‘British excellence’, and together they can build a better future for both nations.

“Rolls-Royce is a symbol of British excellence, and I was delighted to meet CEO Tufan Erginbilgic during my visit to India. Their commitment to growing in India supports our Plan for Change – driving economic growth at home, creating jobs, and strengthening UK-India ties. Together with world-class businesses like Rolls-Royce, we’re building a more prosperous future for both nations,” said UK PM Keir Starmer.

Rolls-Royce is a British manufacturer of civil aviation, defence, energy, and automobiles, with a nine-decade-long legacy and a growing footprint in India.

 
 
IndiaNews
