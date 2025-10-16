Rolls-Royce expands partnership with Bharat Forge for Pearl 10X engine manufacturing

British aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce on Thursday announced signing a strategic partnership with Bharat Forge to manufacture fan blades for its Pearl 700 and Pearl 10X engines. This move marks a significant expansion in their collaboration and emphasises Rolls-Royce's commitment to enhancing its supply chain capabilities in India, the company said.

The agreement, signed at Rolls-Royce’s Dahlewitz facility near Berlin, extends Bharat Forge’s role in supplying precision aerospace components, building on their existing collaboration for the Pearl 700 engine. This partnership is part of Rolls-Royce’s broader strategy to double its supply chain sourcing from India by 2030, reflecting its dedication to developing local manufacturing capabilities and strategic partnerships.

“This new contract reflects our commitment to developing world-class manufacturing capabilities in India,” said Sashi Mukundan, Executive Vice President – Transformation, Rolls-Royce India. “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Bharat Forge towards advancing the ‘Make in India’ vision.”

High-Performance Tech The Pearl 10X engine, the latest in Rolls-Royce’s Pearl engine family, is designed to power some of the largest and fastest business jets. It features the Advance2 engine core, the most efficient in the business aviation sector, and a high-performance low-pressure system, delivering more than 18,000lb of thrust. This engine represents a significant advancement in high-performance aviation technology.

Bharat Forge, a key supplier since the inception of the Pearl 700 programme, has consistently delivered high-quality machined blades and is the first company in India to offer advanced technology for precision aerospace components used in the Pearl engine family. The company’s commitment to investing in cutting-edge manufacturing infrastructure has positioned it as a trusted global supplier.

Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge, expressed pride in supporting the Pearl engine family. “This expanded partnership with Rolls-Royce reflects our shared commitment to engineering excellence and long-term collaboration,” he said. “We are proud to support the Pearl engine family, which represents the future of high-performance aviation.”

Rolls-Royce’s collaboration with Bharat Forge began in 2020 with the Pearl 700 programme. Bharat Forge achieved a milestone in 2024 by delivering its first zero-defect fan blade, underscoring its capability to meet Rolls-Royce’s high standards for quality and delivery performance.

Rolls-Royce has a longstanding presence in India, spanning 90 years, with over 1,400 engines powering platforms for the Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Army. The company’s ecosystem in India includes more than 4,000 employees, with 2,800 highly skilled engineers contributing to global development programmes.