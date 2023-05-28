Rolls-Royce to cut thousands of jobs: Report says1 min read 28 May 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Rolls-Royce is considering to layoff 3,000 non-manufacturing staff from its global workforce, the report said
The Jet engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce is planning to layoff thousands of its workers to streamline its operations, The Times has reported. The luxury car manufacturer has hired consultants led by McKinsey & Co. to advise on the same, the report said.
