Home/ Companies / News/  Rolls-Royce to cut thousands of jobs: Report says
Back

The Jet engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce is planning to layoff thousands of its workers to streamline its operations, The Times has reported. The luxury car manufacturer has hired consultants led by McKinsey & Co. to advise on the same, the report said.

The company is considering to layoff 3,000 non-manufacturing staff from its global workforce, the report said.

As part of the programme, the company plans to merge the non-manufacturing departments in each of Rolls’s civil aerospace, defence and power systems divisions, the report added.

“We are working at pace on our transformation across a number of work streams and only one part of one of those work streams is about realizing organizational efficiencies," Bloomberg  reported citing Rolls-Royce spokesperson.

“We have made no decisions whatsoever on any potential impact on employees and any suggestion otherwise is pure speculation’, the report further added citing the spokesperson.

The report further said Rolls-Royce’s headquarters is likely to be hit hardest by the cuts as most of its back-office administration functions are based in the city. 

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic has initiated a transformation program at the manufacturer, including some key management changes. 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 28 May 2023, 09:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout