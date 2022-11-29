Romal Shetty to take over as Deloitte India CEO from April 1

Venkatram scaled up the advisory practice and responded to new and complex client issues while continuing to grow the audit and tax practice. In the last two years alone, Deloitte India more than doubled its headcount and expanded to tier 2 cities—Coimbatore, Bhubaneshwar and Thane. He also played an instrumental role in onboarding over 300 executives and over 20 partners from KPMG, followed by the acquisition of BMR’s tax team.