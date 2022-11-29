Romal Shetty to take over as Deloitte India CEO from April 1

Romal Shetty to take over as Deloitte India CEO from April 11 min read . 09:49 PM IST
- Shetty will succeed N Venkatram, who led Deloitte India to its highest growth years in the firm's history
Romal Shetty will take over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deloitte India from 1 April, 2023 as per a mail sent to all Deloitte India employees on Tuesday.
Romal Shetty, currently heads the consulting practice of the firm is all set to replace N Venkatram, who will be in office till March 2023.
In an email to its employees, the company said that Deloitte India has selected Romal Shetty as the next CEO of the organisation. The selection came through the ratification process wherein the partners affirmed his name, the email said.
Shetty will succeed N Venkatram, who led Deloitte India to its highest growth years in the firm's history.
Venkatram scaled up the advisory practice and responded to new and complex client issues while continuing to grow the audit and tax practice. In the last two years alone, Deloitte India more than doubled its headcount and expanded to tier 2 cities—Coimbatore, Bhubaneshwar and Thane. He also played an instrumental role in onboarding over 300 executives and over 20 partners from KPMG, followed by the acquisition of BMR’s tax team.
Romal Shetty is currently the leader and President of the consulting practice for Deloitte India. He is also a member of the Deloitte global consulting executive, a member of the Deloitte India executive committee, and the regional leader for Deloitte in South India.
He has over 26 years of experience, specialises in leading large and complex transformation programmes across the business and technology domains. He has worked across more than 40 countries with a cross section of Indian and global clients, including startups and public sector enterprises, to shape their growth strategies, turnaround and restructuring programmes, digital transformation, and people.
In the past five years, Shetty has led the growth of the consulting practice from 2,000 to over 10,000 people, with consulting in India being the fastest growing practice across the Deloitte network.
“In the past five years, Shetty, a chartered accountant, has led the growth of the consulting practice in India - being the fastest growing practice across the Deloitte network," said Deloitte.
