Romanian Ultra-Nationalist Presidential Hopeful Vows to End Military Aid to Kyiv

Romania’s ultra-nationalist party leader, whose popularity has propelled him to No. 2 in the polls ahead of the country’s presidential election, said he would halt military aid to Ukraine if he gets the top job.

Bloomberg
Published21 Nov 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Romanian Ultra-Nationalist Presidential Hopeful Vows to End Military Aid to Kyiv
Romanian Ultra-Nationalist Presidential Hopeful Vows to End Military Aid to Kyiv

(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s ultra-nationalist party leader, whose popularity has propelled him to No. 2 in the polls ahead of the country’s presidential election, said he would halt military aid to Ukraine if he gets the top job. 

George Simion, who heads the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, has seen a surge in support for his anti-establishment rhetoric, support for populist programs and designs for reunification with neighboring Moldova. 

Polls show him trailing Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, but outpacing a clutch of candidates who were once considered contenders, ahead of the Nov. 24 contest. Should no candidate win 50%, the top two will head to a runoff on Dec. 8. 

While Simion, 38, insists he has no allegiance to Russia — he’s called Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” — he said he’s banking on an end to the conflict brought about by US President-elect Donald Trump, whom he openly supports. 

“We won’t be sending military aid to Ukraine — and this doesn’t make us pro-Russian,” Simion told a group of foreign journalists in Bucharest on Wednesday. He added that humanitarian and logistical support for Kyiv would continue — as well as backing for Ukraine’s European Union aspirations, but not NATO membership. 

Simion has been banned from entering Ukraine for what authorities in Kyiv call his “systematic anti-Ukrainian activities” — as well as Moldova, which he’s called an “artificial state.” 

Romania shares the longest border of any EU member state with Ukraine, which it’s backed in the war, including with the delivery of a Patriot air-defense battery. The Black Sea nation also hosts a NATO multinational battle force of as many as several thousand troops at a time. 

The nation’s president holds a largely ceremonial office, but is the commander in chief of the military and chairs the nation’s Defense Council. The Romanian head of state also represents the country at NATO and EU summits. 

Ciolacu leads in polls, with a survey by pollster Inscop last week giving him almost 25% support. But Simion was close behind with 21%, beating out contenders including former NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, who was considered a front-runner before entering the race in September. 

Simion’s party, AUR — a play on the Romanian word for “gold” — has expanded its popularity since entering parliament four years ago. It’s overtaken Romania’s Liberal Party with a vocal anti-vaccination stance and rhetoric that’s targeted the country’s Hungarian minority. 

Ahead of the European Parliament election in June, AUR brandished the image of Vlad the Impaler — a 15th century warlord and inspiration for Dracula who remains a folk hero to many Romanians. More recently, Simion has sought to focus on his embrace of NATO and the EU, though rejects euro adoption in order to preserve monetary sovereignty. 

Still, mainstream parties maintain their refusal to form an alliance with AUR, accusing the party of promoting violence and animosity against minorities. Simion has attacked the LGBTQ community and used violent rhetoric against opponents. In one incident, he physically approached Romania’s then energy minister as he spoke in parliament. 

Romanian will also hold a parliamentary election in Dec. 1, in which Ciolacu’s Social Democrats have maintained a lead. But AUR has gained more support. For his part, Simion has said he’s open to talks with other governing parties. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsRomanian Ultra-Nationalist Presidential Hopeful Vows to End Military Aid to Kyiv

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    447.55
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -76.55 (-14.61%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    223.50
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -13.7 (-5.78%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.20
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-2.22%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    460.65
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -88.95 (-16.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    676.40
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    18.7 (2.84%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    766.45
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    13.05 (1.73%)
    More from 52 Week High

    REC share price

    472.90
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -43.45 (-8.41%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    436.00
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -34.5 (-7.33%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    223.50
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -13.7 (-5.78%)

    Thermax share price

    4,369.90
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -261.8 (-5.65%)
    More from Top Losers

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,525.00
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    359.1 (5.82%)

    Concord Biotech share price

    1,964.55
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    66.05 (3.48%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    64.15
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    1.8 (2.89%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    676.40
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    18.7 (2.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.