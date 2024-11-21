Romanian Ultra-Nationalist Presidential Hopeful Vows to End Military Aid to Kyiv

(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s ultra-nationalist party leader, whose popularity has propelled him to No. 2 in the polls ahead of the country’s presidential election, said he would halt military aid to Ukraine if he gets the top job.

George Simion, who heads the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, has seen a surge in support for his anti-establishment rhetoric, support for populist programs and designs for reunification with neighboring Moldova.

Polls show him trailing Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, but outpacing a clutch of candidates who were once considered contenders, ahead of the Nov. 24 contest. Should no candidate win 50%, the top two will head to a runoff on Dec. 8.

While Simion, 38, insists he has no allegiance to Russia — he’s called Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” — he said he’s banking on an end to the conflict brought about by US President-elect Donald Trump, whom he openly supports.

“We won’t be sending military aid to Ukraine — and this doesn’t make us pro-Russian,” Simion told a group of foreign journalists in Bucharest on Wednesday. He added that humanitarian and logistical support for Kyiv would continue — as well as backing for Ukraine’s European Union aspirations, but not NATO membership.

Simion has been banned from entering Ukraine for what authorities in Kyiv call his “systematic anti-Ukrainian activities” — as well as Moldova, which he’s called an “artificial state.”

Romania shares the longest border of any EU member state with Ukraine, which it’s backed in the war, including with the delivery of a Patriot air-defense battery. The Black Sea nation also hosts a NATO multinational battle force of as many as several thousand troops at a time.

The nation’s president holds a largely ceremonial office, but is the commander in chief of the military and chairs the nation’s Defense Council. The Romanian head of state also represents the country at NATO and EU summits.

Ciolacu leads in polls, with a survey by pollster Inscop last week giving him almost 25% support. But Simion was close behind with 21%, beating out contenders including former NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, who was considered a front-runner before entering the race in September.

Simion’s party, AUR — a play on the Romanian word for “gold” — has expanded its popularity since entering parliament four years ago. It’s overtaken Romania’s Liberal Party with a vocal anti-vaccination stance and rhetoric that’s targeted the country’s Hungarian minority.

Ahead of the European Parliament election in June, AUR brandished the image of Vlad the Impaler — a 15th century warlord and inspiration for Dracula who remains a folk hero to many Romanians. More recently, Simion has sought to focus on his embrace of NATO and the EU, though rejects euro adoption in order to preserve monetary sovereignty.

Still, mainstream parties maintain their refusal to form an alliance with AUR, accusing the party of promoting violence and animosity against minorities. Simion has attacked the LGBTQ community and used violent rhetoric against opponents. In one incident, he physically approached Romania’s then energy minister as he spoke in parliament.

Romanian will also hold a parliamentary election in Dec. 1, in which Ciolacu’s Social Democrats have maintained a lead. But AUR has gained more support. For his part, Simion has said he’s open to talks with other governing parties.

