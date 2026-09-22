Medical devices maker Romsons secures Temasek funding, sets sights on IPO

MUMBAI : Romsons Group, which makes medical devices and hygiene products, has secured a strategic private equity investment from Singapore-based Temasek, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
MUMBAI : Romsons Group, which makes medical devices and hygiene products, has secured a strategic private equity investment from Singapore-based Temasek, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
Mint first reported in October that Temasek had joined the race to acquire a minority stake worth ₹1,500 crore (about $170 million) in the medical device manufacturer, valuing the company at about $500 million.
Mint first reported in October that Temasek had joined the race to acquire a minority stake worth ₹1,500 crore (about $170 million) in the medical device manufacturer, valuing the company at about $500 million.
While the companies did not disclose the financial details of the transaction, the deal brings together 70-year-old Romsons’ established healthcare platform and operating capabilities with Temasek's global experience and long-term investment perspective.
“The association with Temasek marks an important new chapter for Romsons. We have built a strong foundation in the Indian healthcare market over the years, and this partnership gives us an opportunity to build on that foundation with greater capabilities and a global perspective,” said Kishore Narain Khanna, managing director, Romsons Group, said in the statement.
“Our focus will remain on strengthening our business, investing in products, manufacturing, technology and people, and creating sustainable long-term value.”
Romsons eyes IPO
As the business scales, Romsons will continue to place emphasis on governance, institutional processes, and disciplined execution. These priorities will support the company as it expands its operations and evaluates new opportunities. It will also assess the possibility of accessing public markets at an appropriate time, subject to its business trajectory and prevailing market conditions, the company said.
Temasek’s institutional capabilities and global perspective will complement Romsons’ market understanding and operating strengths as the company works towards building a larger and internationally competitive healthcare business.
Beyond capital investment, Romsons sees opportunities to strengthen its capabilities, expand its product portfolio and deepen its presence across domestic and international markets as the healthcare and medical devices business evolves rapidly.
It will also evaluate opportunities for strategic partnerships and acquisitions in India and overseas that align with its long-term objectives, it said.