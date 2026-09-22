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Medical devices maker Romsons secures Temasek funding, sets sights on IPO

Priyamvada C
2 min read22 Sep 2026, 07:32 PM IST
The deal combines Romsons’ established healthcare platform with Temasek’s global expertise and long-term investment approach, though financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.
The deal combines Romsons’ established healthcare platform with Temasek’s global expertise and long-term investment approach, though financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.(AP)
Summary

Mint first reported in October that Temasek had joined the race to acquire a minority stake worth 1,500 crore in the medical device manufacturer, valuing the company at about $500 million.

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MUMBAI : Romsons Group, which makes medical devices and hygiene products, has secured a strategic private equity investment from Singapore-based Temasek, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

MUMBAI : Romsons Group, which makes medical devices and hygiene products, has secured a strategic private equity investment from Singapore-based Temasek, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mint first reported in October that Temasek had joined the race to acquire a minority stake worth 1,500 crore (about $170 million) in the medical device manufacturer, valuing the company at about $500 million.

Mint first reported in October that Temasek had joined the race to acquire a minority stake worth 1,500 crore (about $170 million) in the medical device manufacturer, valuing the company at about $500 million.

Also Read | India equity fundraising may not cross last year’s high of $60 bn: Jefferies

While the companies did not disclose the financial details of the transaction, the deal brings together 70-year-old Romsons’ established healthcare platform and operating capabilities with Temasek's global experience and long-term investment perspective.

“The association with Temasek marks an important new chapter for Romsons. We have built a strong foundation in the Indian healthcare market over the years, and this partnership gives us an opportunity to build on that foundation with greater capabilities and a global perspective,” said Kishore Narain Khanna, managing director, Romsons Group, said in the statement.

“Our focus will remain on strengthening our business, investing in products, manufacturing, technology and people, and creating sustainable long-term value.”

Also Read | DailyObjects in talks to raise ₹350 crore led by Xponentia and Anicut Capital

Romsons eyes IPO

As the business scales, Romsons will continue to place emphasis on governance, institutional processes, and disciplined execution. These priorities will support the company as it expands its operations and evaluates new opportunities. It will also assess the possibility of accessing public markets at an appropriate time, subject to its business trajectory and prevailing market conditions, the company said.

Temasek’s institutional capabilities and global perspective will complement Romsons’ market understanding and operating strengths as the company works towards building a larger and internationally competitive healthcare business.

Beyond capital investment, Romsons sees opportunities to strengthen its capabilities, expand its product portfolio and deepen its presence across domestic and international markets as the healthcare and medical devices business evolves rapidly.

Also Read | Samara Capital acquires stake in ARC and Calyx to build logistics platform

It will also evaluate opportunities for strategic partnerships and acquisitions in India and overseas that align with its long-term objectives, it said.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMedical devices maker Romsons secures Temasek funding, sets sights on IPO

Medical devices maker Romsons secures Temasek funding, sets sights on IPO

Priyamvada C
2 min read22 Sep 2026, 07:32 PM IST
The deal combines Romsons’ established healthcare platform with Temasek’s global expertise and long-term investment approach, though financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.
The deal combines Romsons’ established healthcare platform with Temasek’s global expertise and long-term investment approach, though financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.(AP)
Summary

Mint first reported in October that Temasek had joined the race to acquire a minority stake worth 1,500 crore in the medical device manufacturer, valuing the company at about $500 million.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Romsons Group, which makes medical devices and hygiene products, has secured a strategic private equity investment from Singapore-based Temasek, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

MUMBAI : Romsons Group, which makes medical devices and hygiene products, has secured a strategic private equity investment from Singapore-based Temasek, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mint first reported in October that Temasek had joined the race to acquire a minority stake worth 1,500 crore (about $170 million) in the medical device manufacturer, valuing the company at about $500 million.

Mint first reported in October that Temasek had joined the race to acquire a minority stake worth 1,500 crore (about $170 million) in the medical device manufacturer, valuing the company at about $500 million.

Also Read | India equity fundraising may not cross last year’s high of $60 bn: Jefferies

While the companies did not disclose the financial details of the transaction, the deal brings together 70-year-old Romsons’ established healthcare platform and operating capabilities with Temasek's global experience and long-term investment perspective.

“The association with Temasek marks an important new chapter for Romsons. We have built a strong foundation in the Indian healthcare market over the years, and this partnership gives us an opportunity to build on that foundation with greater capabilities and a global perspective,” said Kishore Narain Khanna, managing director, Romsons Group, said in the statement.

“Our focus will remain on strengthening our business, investing in products, manufacturing, technology and people, and creating sustainable long-term value.”

Also Read | DailyObjects in talks to raise ₹350 crore led by Xponentia and Anicut Capital

Romsons eyes IPO

As the business scales, Romsons will continue to place emphasis on governance, institutional processes, and disciplined execution. These priorities will support the company as it expands its operations and evaluates new opportunities. It will also assess the possibility of accessing public markets at an appropriate time, subject to its business trajectory and prevailing market conditions, the company said.

Temasek’s institutional capabilities and global perspective will complement Romsons’ market understanding and operating strengths as the company works towards building a larger and internationally competitive healthcare business.

Beyond capital investment, Romsons sees opportunities to strengthen its capabilities, expand its product portfolio and deepen its presence across domestic and international markets as the healthcare and medical devices business evolves rapidly.

Also Read | Samara Capital acquires stake in ARC and Calyx to build logistics platform

It will also evaluate opportunities for strategic partnerships and acquisitions in India and overseas that align with its long-term objectives, it said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMedical devices maker Romsons secures Temasek funding, sets sights on IPO
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