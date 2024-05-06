Ronnie Screwvala lauds Godrej succession plans: ‘Win win for all! Only Parsis know how…’
Godrej family succession plan revealed after conglomerate split into two groups. Pirojsha Godrej to chair Godrej Industries Group in 2026. Nyrika Holkar to lead Godrej Enterprises Group. Next generation family members taking on important roles in various companies.
Indian entrepreneur and investor Ronnie Screwvala lauded the Godrej's succession plans as one of India's oldest business gave a chance to the future generations to preserve the brand. The 127-year-old conglomerate was split into two groups — Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Enterprises Group — last week.