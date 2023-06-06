Ronnie Screwvala takes jibe at Byju's over US lawsuit, says 'not even Netflix or HBO...'1 min read 06 Jun 2023, 06:04 PM IST
As per the Arc report, Byju's has said that it will not make any payments to the TLB lenders till the dispute is decided.
With reports of Byju's suing the lenders of its $1.2-billion term loan B (TLB) in the United States Supreme Court, Upgrad co-founder and filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala has taken a swipe at the opponent over the controversial lawsuit.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×