Rooftop solar subsidy scheme a billion dollar opportunity for Tata Power
Tata Power will be relying on its network of over 500 channel partners across 450 cities for the sale of its rooftop solar units
The central government’s rooftop solar subsidy scheme for households could present a $1 billion-plus business opportunity for Tata Power, the company’s managing director Praveer Sinha said. The opportunity will play out over the coming three years, as the company looks to corner a fifth of the domestic market for solar modules, Sinha added.