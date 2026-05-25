Roseate Hotels targets asset-light luxury model with managed expansion push

NEW DELHI: Roseate Hotels & Resorts plans to open three to four hospitality projects annually starting this financial year as the boutique luxury hotel chain shifts towards managed properties, pilgrimage destinations and adjacent lifestyle businesses, chief executive Kush Kapoor said speaking exclusively to Mint.
The expansion marks a structural pivot for the group, which has largely built and operated its own assets over the past decade. It is now preparing to enter the managed hotel segment, target boutique acquisitions and gradually build a 50:50 mix of owned and managed properties. The move comes as larger hotel chains accelerate capacity additions, creating both competitive pressure and, according to Roseate, openings in the boutique luxury segment.
“The idea is not to be the biggest but to have the best hospitality. A lot of brands are expanding massively right now and somewhere quality starts diluting," Kapoor said.