Rosen Law Firm seeks damages from HDFC Bank in class action suit

“This is a federal securities class action on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired HDFC Bank securities between 31 July 2019 and 10 July 2020, both dates inclusive (class period), seeking to recover damages caused by defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the bank and certain of its top officials," the lawsuit said.