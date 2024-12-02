Rosneft’ Nayara Energy plans expansion of retail fuel outlets, CNG business
Summary
- Currently, the refining and oil-marketing company has a network of 6,500 outlets across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana.
Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy Ltd is planning to increase the number of its fuel retail outlets with a focus on rural areas and new highways, even as it explores ways to expand its compressed natural gas (CNG) business, its chief marketing officer Madhur Taneja said.