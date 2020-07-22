Home >Companies >News >Rossari Biotech to make stock market debut on Thursday
Rossari Biotech will be listed on BSE and NSE
Rossari Biotech to make stock market debut on Thursday

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2020, 09:26 PM IST PTI

The 496-crore IPO of Rossari Biotech was subscribed a whopping 79.37 times, the price range for the offer was fixed at 423-425 per share

Specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech, which last week concluded its initial public offer (IPO), will make its stock market debut on Thursday.

The 496-crore IPO of Rossari Biotech was subscribed a whopping 79.37 times. The price range for the offer was fixed at 423-425 per share.

Rossari Biotech's initial share-sale ended four months of inactivity in the IPO market. The offer was managed by Axis Capital and ICICI Securities.

The equity shares will be listed on both exchanges, NSE and BSE.

Rossari Biotech is a specialty chemicals manufacturing firm with focus on home and personal care, performance chemicals, textile specialty chemicals and animal health and nutrition products.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

