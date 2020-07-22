Rossari Biotech to make stock market debut on Thursday

Specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech, which last week concluded its initial public offer (IPO), will make its stock market debut on Thursday.

Specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech, which last week concluded its initial public offer (IPO), will make its stock market debut on Thursday.

The ₹496-crore IPO of Rossari Biotech was subscribed a whopping 79.37 times. The price range for the offer was fixed at ₹423-425 per share.

The ₹496-crore IPO of Rossari Biotech was subscribed a whopping 79.37 times. The price range for the offer was fixed at ₹423-425 per share. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Rossari Biotech's initial share-sale ended four months of inactivity in the IPO market. The offer was managed by Axis Capital and ICICI Securities.

The equity shares will be listed on both exchanges, NSE and BSE.

Rossari Biotech is a specialty chemicals manufacturing firm with focus on home and personal care, performance chemicals, textile specialty chemicals and animal health and nutrition products.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.