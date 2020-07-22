Rossari Biotech to make stock market debut on Thursday

Rossari Biotech to make stock market debut on Thursday1 min read . 09:26 PM IST
The ₹496-crore IPO of Rossari Biotech was subscribed a whopping 79.37 times, the price range for the offer was fixed at ₹423-425 per share
Specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech, which last week concluded its initial public offer (IPO), will make its stock market debut on Thursday.
The ₹496-crore IPO of Rossari Biotech was subscribed a whopping 79.37 times. The price range for the offer was fixed at ₹423-425 per share.
Rossari Biotech's initial share-sale ended four months of inactivity in the IPO market. The offer was managed by Axis Capital and ICICI Securities.
The equity shares will be listed on both exchanges, NSE and BSE.
Rossari Biotech is a specialty chemicals manufacturing firm with focus on home and personal care, performance chemicals, textile specialty chemicals and animal health and nutrition products.
