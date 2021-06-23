Route Mobile announces technology partnership with Truecaller

Milind Pathak, Chief Business Officer, Route Mobile Limited, said, “One of the main reasons for scams and fraud across the globe is spoofed identities. Route Mobile has always given priority to safeguarding end-user security by enabling brands to send trusted business communications. The Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID is stepping up the calling experience for both users and businesses. It adds credibility to businesses through a Verified Identity, it reduces the scope of identity theft and phishing scams and improves brand visibility." He further added, “Businesses have seen a significant improvement in the efficiency of the calls they make to their users with most of them seeing jumps in the call response rates with the right context and relevant user intent."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}