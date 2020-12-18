Route Mobile appoints Milind Pathak as chief business officer to boost growth

Route Mobile , a cloud communication service platform provider, today appointed Milind Pathak as the chief business officer effective December 17, 2020, to drive product development amid the company's global expansion.

"Mr. Milind will drive cutting-edge (new) product development and support Route Mobile's next phase of growth as the company continues to expand globally, drive product innovation and enter new markets," the company said in a statement.

He is a senior leader with an experience of more than 20 years in blue-chip organizations across domestic and international markets. His experience lies in making key-decisions in sales and marketing, P&L management, new product development in startups and growth organizations.

"The CPaaS industry is on a dream run at the moment, with innovation on a high and our combined vision will certainly enable us to accelerate our overall product development strategy and open boundaries for new business opportunities across the globe," Milind Pathak said.

"We are delighted to welcome Milind Pathak as our Chief Business Officer during this significant phase of growth for Route Mobile. His proven track record in new market identification and geographic expansion will be advantageous for our growth plans," Route Mobile Managing Director and Group CEO Rajdipkumar Gupta said.

About the company:

Route Mobile provides its services to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators. The company's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America.

With a recent Initial Public Offering (IPO), Route Mobile is now a listed company on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

