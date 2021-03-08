Route Mobile subsidiary appoints Tonio Ellul as CEO

Cloud service provider Route Mobile Ltd has appointed Tonio Ellul as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its wholly-owned subsidiary 365squared Ltd, with immediate effect.

Tonio, who is the co-founder of 365squared and a board member, will take the additional charge as the company’s CEO, Route Mobile said in a statement on Monday. His predecessor Rory Kyte died in November.

Route Mobile’s step-down subsidiary was co-founded in 2013 by Tonio, who since then was the company’s CEO until April, 2020. He then became a director on the company’s board.

“Tonio has played an integral role in 365squared’s success across technology, innovation, and market strategy. While Tonio accepts the role of chief executive officer of 365squared, he will continue to remain on the board of the company," Route Mobile said.

“Kyte brought his remarkable passion, energy, and experience to 365squared, and he will be dearly missed. Notwithstanding this loss, we are confident that Tonio, who had carried this baton in the past, will take where Kyte left and continue driving growth and innovation," said Rajdipkumar Gupta, managing director and group CEO, Route Mobile.

Mumbai-based Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider, which serves enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNOs). It provides solutions in messaging, voice, e-mail, SMS filtering, analytics and monetisation.

“We are in extraordinary times with markets picking up and our clients looking to drive innovation in a digitalised landscape. 365squared’s value-added solutions coupled with Route Mobile’s enabled platform uniquely positions us to tap mobile operators and enterprises across the world and drive the company to even greater levels of success," said Tonio Ellul, co-founder and CEO, 365squared.

Shares of Route Mobile fell 2.2% to ₹1,658.50 on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex closed at 50,441.07 points, unchanged from Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via