Route Mobile to partner with Vodafone Idea on A2P SMS monetisation through AI
A2P SMS monetisation solutions will be provided through an Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) driven analytical firewall solution
Route Mobile has signed an exclusive partnership with telecom major Vodafone Idea to provide A2P SMS monetisation solutions, the cloud communication platform (CPaaS) said in a press release on Friday. The A2P SMS monetisation solutions will be provided through an Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) driven analytical firewall solution, an SMS Hub on the VIL network, and aggregating international A2P SMS traffic on the VIL network, the release added.