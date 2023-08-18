Route Mobile to partner with Vodafone Idea on A2P SMS monetisation through AI

Route Mobile has signed an exclusive partnership with telecom major Vodafone Idea to provide A2P SMS monetisation solutions, the cloud communication platform (CPaaS) said in a press release on Friday. The A2P SMS monetisation solutions will be provided through an Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) driven analytical firewall solution, an SMS Hub on the VIL network, and aggregating international A2P SMS traffic on the VIL network, the release added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am delighted about this partnership. VIL is an important operator in the country and our firewall solution will further help them protect their customers against Spam and Phishing. We are honored and extremely pleased to build on our relationship with the erstwhile Idea Cellular team, and re-engage with the expanded Vodafone Idea family to offer our comprehensive solution suite for their network. This partnership also signifies Route Mobile’s global connectivity and the full spectrum of CPaaS capabilities. I am proud of our team who made this happen," Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director & Group CEO, of Route Mobile, said.

A2P SMS or (Application-to-Person Short Message Service) monetisation is about generating revenue from sending automated text messages from applications or software to individuals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Idea Cellular was using Route Mobile's services Route Mobile mentioned that the erstwhile Idea Cellular network was using its firewall solutions till April 2022 and now the solutions will be deployed across the entire network of Vodafone Idea network on an exclusive basis. The company said that it has deployed its firewall solutions for several Mobile Network Operators (“MNOs") across the globe, and VIL stands to benefit from the revenue maximization delivered by these solutions.

“Route Mobile has deployed its firewall solutions for several Mobile Network Operators (“MNOs") across the globe, and VIL stands to benefit from the revenue maximization delivered by these solutions. Route Mobile’s A2P SMS firewall enables MNOs to safeguard their customers from unwanted and malicious messages, with innovative, real-time traffic analysis and detection solutions. The solution leverages proprietary message simulators, traffic analysis and forecasting tools, business intelligence, data analysis, and intelligence databases to offer effective blocking of illegitimate grey route traffic and monetization of A2P SMS traffic on the network," the company said in a release.